TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama was happy to welcome the Tennessee Volunteers to their home turf, as the game ended in a decisive victory for the Crimson Tide.

However, the game was not a display of the team’s usual dominance, as they entered the 2nd quarter with only seven points on the board.

The team prevailed in the end, and the players had a lot to say. Hear their thoughts in the video below.

LB – Rashaan Evans

OL – Bradley Bozeman