Polaris recalls ACE 325 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles

Polaris is recalling its ACE 325 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles due to fire and burn hazards.

These were sold from December 2014 through July 2017 for about $7,500.

The exhaust header pipe can crack and release hot exhaust gases into the engine compartment, posing fire and burn hazards.

So far, Polaris has received six reports of cracked exhaust pipes, including two reports of seat damage due to melting. However, no fires or injuries have been reported.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, this recall involves all model year 2014 through 2016 Polaris ACE 325 recreational off-highway vehicles (ROVs).

The recalled ROVs have a single seat and were sold in white, green and red.

For model year 2014 and 2015 ATVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Ace” is printed on the rear panel.

For model year 2016 ATVs, “Polaris” is printed on the front grill and “Polaris Ace” is printed on the rear panel. The VIN is printed on the right front frame of the vehicles.

CLICK HERE FOR A LIST OF AFFECTED MODEL NUMBERS

Polaris says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair.

Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Customers can contact Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” for more information. In addition, check your vehicle identification number (VIN) on the Product Safety Recalls page to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.

Complete recall information is available here.