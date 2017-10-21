Red Cross taking blood donations throughout state during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

(WIAT) — The American Red Cross is taking blood donations to support cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and they’re asking for your help.

According to the American Cancer Society, almost 1.7 million new cases of cancer are expected in the U.S. in 2017, and cancer patients may need blood during chemotherapy, surgery, or treatment for complications.

If you’re interested in donating, be sure to go to redcrossblood.org to set up an appointment, or to show up to one of the donation events below.

10/23/2017: 12:30 – 5:30 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave. Oxford

10/23/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham

10/23/2017: 12:45 – 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham

10/24/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham

10/24/2017: 12:45 – 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham

10/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alabama Power Corporate, 600 18th St. North Birmingham

10/25/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham

10/25/2017: 10:45 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham

10/26/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Wallace State Community College, 801 Main St. Hanceville

10/26/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham

10/27/2017: 12 – 5 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Drive Oxford

10/27/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham

10/27/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham

10/27/2017: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Talladega High School, 1177 McMillan St. Talladega

10/27/2017: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Double Springs Municipal, 64 Main St. Double Springs

10/28/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham

10/29/2017: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham

10/30/2017: 1 – 7 p.m., Premiere Cinemas 16, 1001 Rainbow Drive Gadsden

10/30/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Hill Student Center, 1400 University Blvd. Birmingham

10/30/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham

10/30/2017: 12:45 – 7:45 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham

10/30/2017: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuscaloosa Association of Realtors, 2007 Paul W. Bryant Drive Tuscaloosa

10/31/2017: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Blount County Career Technical Center, 61500 Highway 231 South Cleveland

10/31/2017: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Hill Student Center, 1400 University Blvd. Birmingham

10/31/2017: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center – North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S Birmingham

10/31/2017: 12:45 – 7:15 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace Birmingham

10/31/2017: 2 – 7 p.m., St. Catherine Episcopal Church, 4163 County Road 39 Chelsea