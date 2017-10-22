Car accident kills one, leaves another injured

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of one and left another injured early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on U.S. 11 near the 26 mile marker in Epes, Ala. According to Alabama Law Enforcement at around 4 a.m., a passenger was killed when a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro left the roadway and overturned before catching fire. The driver was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Ala. for treatment for his injuries.

The deceased victim’s identity is pending confirmation from Alabama Forensics due to the fire.

There is no further information as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.