CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — Yesterday, two fishermen found the body of a 78-year-old man in Warrior River near Cordova, Ala.

The man was identified as William Butler who was pronounced dead just before 3 p.m., Walker County Coroner Joey Vick confirms. Butler’s body was sent to forensics to determine the natural cause of death. There were no signs of foul play, however it is not ruled out.

