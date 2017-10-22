BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Happening this week, it’s a celebration of fashion, design and creativity across Birmingham. Magic City Fashion Week kicks off Tuesday, October 24th.

Each day features a different showcase of designers. Tuesday will be a men’s fashion showcase, Wednesday is Everyday Woman, Streetstyle Thursday is also a shop local day, Fashion Friday is the Emerging Designer Competition and the week wraps up with the MCFW Fashion Parade during the Magic City Classic Parade.

Magic City Fashion Week was created as a way to connect and lift up local designers as well as promote local businesses in and around Birmingham. MCFW also raises money to support community partners whose work impacts the well-being of the city.

Organizers also hope to transform the stigma surrounding HIV awareness and testing. MCFW is partnering with Birmingham AIDS Outreach during its inaugural week.

To find out more about the events during MCFW and the history of the event, check out the website here. You can also find tickets and merchandise through the website. Don’t forget to follow MCFW on social media: Instagram and Facebook.