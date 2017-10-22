Moss Rock Festival set for November 4th and 5th

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The annual Moss Rock Festival is back for its 12th year. It’s being held at The Preserve in Hoover on November 4th and 5th.

The outdoor, eco-creative festival explores the themes of Nature, SmartLIVING, and Art + Design. Moss Rock showcases distinctive artwork from 100 exhibiting artists with many works inspired by or depicting nature. Many artists also use natural materials like wood, clay and more to create their work.

The festival also features designers and plenty of exhibits that show SmartLIVING. You’ll find fresh, organic, locally made, sustainable products and consumables for food, home, body, and health. Some returning exhibits include the Aspiring Gardener spot and the Greenways/Pathways Expo, as well as the Beer Garden with 26 featured brewers and more than 50 brews to try out.

Moss Rock is family friendly and kids can explore their creative side at the WonderKid Studios. Local artists use nature as a launching point for projects. WonderKid Studios also features the Planet Projects created by area school kids. This year’s sculptures will interpret “Coral Reefs” through creative recycling methods.

There will be food trucks, hiking trails, and more at Moss Rock Festival. You can rock climb, challenge yourself with the Boy Scouts rope bridge and learn how to properly fly fish during a weekend workshop.

Festival hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 4th and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, November 5th. There is free parking and a shuttle at the Hoover Met. Tickets are $7 for adults, $10 for a weekend pass, and $5 for seniors and students with a valid ID. Kids 15 and under are free. Beer Garden tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the gate.

For details and tickets, click here or call (205)595-6306. You can also follow Moss Rock Festival on social media for updates throughout the year: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.