VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Vestavia Hills PD received a call around 2 p.m. about two men breaking into a vehicle on Rosemary Lane near McCallum Park.

The suspects fled the scene and led police on a pursuit, according to Captain Brian Gilham. Hoover police assisted as the chase ended at Municipal Drive and Highway 31 where the suspects wrecked with another vehicle. There were no serious injuries.

Two men are now in Vestavia Hills police custody.