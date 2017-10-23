2 Florida men charged with breaking into vehicle at Vestavia park, leading police on chase

By Published: Updated:

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Two men from Jacksonville, Florida have been charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and attempting to elude police after a chase over the weekend ended in a crash.

According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, Carlos Quandarious Thomas and Cassel Foulks were arrested and charged Sunday afternoon after a vehicle was broken into at McCallum Park on Rosemary Lane. The victim and witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and their vehicles.

The suspect vehicle was spotted by Hoover and Vestavia Police; after a brief pursuit, one suspect was apprehended, the other fled and was apprehended by the Vestavia Hills k9 tracking dog Bo.

Their bonds are both set at $10,300 for their charges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s