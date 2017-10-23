Alabama lawmaker calls for new law after Auburn 3-year-old drowns in grease trap

CBS 42 Staff Published:

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama lawmaker is calling for new laws to increase safety after a toddler drowned in a grease trap.

The tragedy happened two weekends ago in AUburn when 3-year-old Sadie Andrews fell into a grease trap outside the Bruster’s Ice Cream shop while playing with her siblings.

Lee County coroner Bill Harris said he believes the grease trap’s lid was not locked or fastened properly. Evidence from the case will be presented to a grand jury.

Senator Tom Whatley wants lids to grease traps to be cement instead of plastic.

