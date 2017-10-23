Arkansas woman’s ‘last wish’ to meet Bruno Mars comes true

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KARK) — Dreams came true in Little Rock, Arkansas on Sunday night.

24-year-old Paula Clark got a chance to meet Bruno Mars at a surprise meet and greet before his concert at the Verizon Arena.

The self-proclaimed biggest Bruno Mars fan got tickets to go the concert as a Christmas present, but her real dream was to meet him in person – a dream her family feared may be her last.

Paula was born with severe heart defects. Other complications have taken a toll on her lung and brain function. According to Paula’s mother Martha Clark, Paula functions at a 5-year-old level.

In May of 2017, doctors told Martha there was nothing more they could do for Paula. She doesn’t qualify for lung or heart transplants because she would need both and she has deteriorated too much.

Paula continues to defy odds. Martha believes Paula is a living, breathing miracle, and she knew getting her daughter to meet Bruno Mars would be one too.

Watch Paula receive her Bruno Mars tickets for Christmas here.