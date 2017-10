BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash early Monday morning claimed the life of a Birmingham teenager.

According to state troopers, 19-year-old Jakwuan Trevarius Humphery died when the 2000 Chevrolet Impala he was driving left the roadway on I-20 west, about five miles east of Lincoln, striking an embankment.

Troopers say Humphrey was not wearing a seatbelt, and later died from his injuries.

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the fatal wreck.