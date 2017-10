WOODSTOCK, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a suspect who attacked a man Friday morning outside a Woodstock gas station with a knife, and the attack was caught on camera.

CBS 42 News reporter James McConatha spoke to a woman who witnessed the attack, and the person who frantically dialed 911.

Tune into the CBS 42 News at 5 and 6 to hear their story as police continue to look for leads in the investigation.