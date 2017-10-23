Gadsden Police search for hit and run suspect

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for the suspect responsible for injuring a person in a hit-and-run incident.

According to Sgt. John Hallman, the incident happened on October 16th on East Broad Street near the intersection of Padenreich Avenue. Investigators have obtained surveillance video of the vehicle they believe was involved.

The car is possibly a 1990s model Crown Victoria or Grand Marquis. It is light in color and should have some front-end damage.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Hit & Run Investigator Sam Lowe at 256-549-4631.