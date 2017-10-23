Hoover man arrested, accused of pulling out a gun during road rage incident

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Hoover police Monday announced an arrest in an Oct. 12 case of road rage on John Hawkins Parkway.

According to investigators, the victim noticed the suspect driving erratically on Ross Bridge Parkway, continuing to do so after turning onto John Hawkins.

The female victim told police she was stopped in traffic when the suspect pulled up next to her and displayed a pistol out his window before driving away.

She took down the suspect’s tag number and contacted Hoover Police. A warrant for menacing was obtained, and the suspect, identified as Amol Kaushal, 23 of Hoover, was arrested on Oct. 20, then released that day after posting $1,000 bond.

