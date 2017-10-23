Magic City Classic 2017: Police gear up for thousands of fans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham is gearing up for a big football weekend. The 76th Annual Magic City Classic will bring in thousands of people to Legion Field where Alabama A&M will take on Alabama State.

On the heels of the Las Vegas Massacre, there are concerns about safety for the huge crowd.

Birmingham Police paid close attention to everything that happened in Las Vegas. Lt. Sean Edwards with the Birmingham Police Department tells CBS42 the force is prepared for the large crowd coming to the Magic City Classic.

The Birmingham Police Department along with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office will make their presence known. Police will use observation decks to get a bird’s eye view of everything going on in the area.

“We’ve walked the grounds, we’re very familiar with the facility and so we really have people in place all over the stadium, you know,” Lt. Sean Edwards said. “I won’t go into specifics, but I can assure you we will definitely have our eyes on everything here.”

Hundreds of officers will be working this weekend.

There are a lot of moving parts, but police want to make sure they create a safe and fun environment.

The clear bag policy at Legion Field is enforced for the Magic City Classic.