Petition requests Gov. Ivey appoint interim Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr

After the conviction of formerly suspended Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Todd Henderson, a petition has been created to ask Governor Kay Ivey to appoint the man currently serving as the interim Jefferson County district attorney, Danny Carr.

The petition reads,

“Jefferson County District Attorney Charles Henderson was recently found guilty by a jury for felony perjury. Governor Kay Ivey has appointing powers for whomever she chooses as the new District Attorney. We, the people of Birmingham and Jefferson County, feel confident in Interim District Attorney Danny Carr. Mr. Carr is a native of our communities, he understands the needs of our communities and he’s active in our communities. We haven’t seen a public figure, more importantly a District Attorney, as engaged as DA Carr has been involved. Governor Ivey, we are asking that you do the right thing by appointing Mr. Carr to fulfill the duties of District Attorney until such a time as a special called election. You have helped our communities graciously since being Governor. We hope that you will continue with your strong leadership by appointing Mr. Danny Carr. #WeNeedDanny #DannyForDA #AppointCarr”

Click here to visit the change.org petition