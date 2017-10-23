Report: Young boy shot, killed in Cullman; no foul play suspected

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Tribune reports a juvenile has died from a gunshot wound Monday evening.

The Tribune reports they spoke to Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper, who told them they received a call around 8:30 Monday night on a possible accidental gunshot; when they arrived, they found a juvenile male had passed away.

Culpepper told the Tribune the police department is investigating, but no foul play is suspected.

CBS 42 has made calls to Cullman dispatch, the police chief and the county coroner for information. This story will be updated.