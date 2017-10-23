Vestavia Hills youth football teams play in ‘Blue Out to Blow Out Type 1 Diabetes’ game

By Published:

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Youth football players in Vestavia Hills took the field Monday evening to battle type one diabetes.

The third graders played in the annual “Blue out to blow out type 1 diabetes game.” One of the players–Caden James– has diabetes.

He wears an insulin pump while on the field– and his teammates and community are doing their part to help him fight the disease.

“It really brings awareness to a silent disease not a lot of people know that diabetes is a 24/7 disease,” Stacy Mitchell, a mom of one of the players, told CBS 42. “Bringing this type of awareness opens us the eyes of friends families and neighbors to know what type 1 diabetes includes.”

The game helps raise money for the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation.

