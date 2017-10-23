Vigil held for missing people in central Alabama

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Families of missing people in central Alabama gathered to bring more attention to unsolved cases during a candlelight vigil and balloon release Monday night.

The event was held in Cullman with the CUE Center for Missing Persons, the sheriff’s office, and community members.

While there are numerous cases across the state and country, each one is personal.

“When something happens everybody comes around you. And then a week or two later they’re all gone, but we’re not, we still live this nightmare every day and it’s tough,” said Dawn Shoults.

Shoults’ niece Jordan Wilson has been missing since 2016. Law enforcement continues to work on her case.

“We’re not going to give up on you honey, it’s been a year and a half we just want to bring you home,” said Shoults.

Posters were also on display for Eric Cates, Tabitha Franklin, and George James. Investigators also need help on their cases.

The CUE Center has been traveling the country as part of its “On the Road to Remember” tour, highlighting almost 100 cases.

“We’re here in Cullman Alabama to bring light to these cases. We want to push it back out there when there’s nothing going on to see if we can help investigators get some more information,” said CUE Center founder Monica Caison.

Shoults credits the CUE Center and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for not giving up on her loved one’s case and continuing to provide resources. She is hopeful increased attention will bring more tips to law enforcement and closure to families.

“The nightmare we live every day, it’s not going to end for any of these families until our loved ones come home,” said Shoults.

During the vigil, Shoults announced a new reward of $50,000 leading to the discovery of Jordan Wilson within the next 30 days.

