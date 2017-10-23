Walker County families upset after vandals damage 75 grave markers

Cordova, Ala. (WIAT)-Police in Walker County are looking for whoever vandalized dozens of grave markers at a cemetery in Cordova.

75 tombstones were damaged and vandalized with some missing. Rona and Roy Pounds are upset and want police to catch whoever is responsible for committing the crimes.

“I think cemeteries are sacred and hallowed ground. These are the tombstones of our people and they are still here, their spirits are here. And it has been disturbed. So its hurtful to me that we as a society have come to the point that nobody cares about it and its hurtful” Rona Pounds said.

Cordova Police officers were notified about the damages Friday that happened at the Mount Carmel cemetery. Rona and Roy Pounds were one of the fortunate families. Many of their loved ones are buried at the cemetery, but none of those grave sites or markers was vandalized.

“Well it is sad, because these tombstones are history. I’ve come here most of my life and these tombstones have been here a long time and they are some of the oldest gravesites in the cemetery. My grandmother, grandfather and some uncles are all buried in this cemetery” Roy Pounds said.

Many other families visited the cemetery Sunday afternoon after church to see if any of their grave markers were damaged.

“It is sad, heartbreaking and makes people angry. We are lucky none of our families tombstones were damaged” Rona Pounds said.

Cordova Police officers are asking anyone with information to give them a call.