What Drives You Crazy? Merging onto Hwy 280 from Rocky Ridge Road

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Traffic on Highway 280 Eastbound, especially during evening rush hour, is a headache for those that need to merge on from Rocky Ridge Road. The right turn lane at that traffic light is so short that traffic backs up to the Shades Crest Road intersection.

I asked people to tell me what drives them crazy on the Nextdoor App. Rob Roebuck commented saying:

The intersection of Rocky Ridge at 280 – Trying to turn right (onto 280 east). No merge lane and the turn lane is too short. Traffic is always backed up and interferes with those turning left at Shades Crest intersection.

When I talked to Roebuck, he said his biggest issue was the safety concern.

“It’s unsafe because people are in the middle and trying to go around cars,” Roebuck said. “The cars will stack up in the turn lane, then they’ll start getting in the left-hand turn lanes.”

After seeing the problematic spot for myself, I reached out to the city of Vestavia Hills. Management there says this area is under ALDOT’s jurisdiction because it involves Highway 280. Linda Crockett with ALDOT got back to me and has submitted a request for either a longer right turn lane or an additional permanent merge lane for this area.

I’ll keep you posted on the progress right here on “What Drives You Crazy?”.

Is something driving you crazy on the roadways? Tell me about at Rachel.Lunderberg@wiat.com.