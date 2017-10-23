YWCA uses art to honor victims of domestic violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This month, the YWCA of Birmingham has put artwork on display in their lobby as a part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month to honor those who have fallen victim to abuse.

A beautiful origami butterfly stands in their lobby as a representation of how certain situations can become new, and even turn into something beautiful, just like a butterfly. The artwork was done by domestic violence survivors. In each individual origami, there is a message of hope.

“What we are hoping to do and what they are doing, is they are having an opportunity to either let out what they need to release, whether it is an old pain or hurt,” says one member of the YWCA. “It’s an opportunity to write down a wish or a want. A need or a prayer.”

Hanging in the front lobby window are also mosaic butterflies that were decorated by children that have fallen victim to domestic violence. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men fall victim to abuse in their lifetime. This has a direct effect on children who may live in a home where abuse is taking place.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Crisis Hotline at 205-322-4878.