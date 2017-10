CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman community is mourning one of their own Tuesday after 16-year-old Jackson Lambert accidentally shot himself Monday night.

Cullman Police Chief Kenny Culpepper says officers responded to the call of an accidental shooting that came in around 8:27 p.m Monday. Lambert was dead when they arrived.

Culpepper tells CBS 42 they interviewed a witness who was on social media with Lambert at the time of the shooting. They do not believe there was any foul play.