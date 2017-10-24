2 charged with impersonating police, committing robbery after taking DNA samples

(WIAT) — Two people are being held in the Jefferson County Jail on charges of impersonating police officers and committing robbery, according to court documents.

Glen Lambert and Elayna Barone were both indicted by a grand jury for falsely pretending to be peace officers on Friday. While pretending to be police officers, Lambert and Barone allegedly detained, interviewed, fingerprinted at least two victims, while also taking a DNA sample from and confiscating $160.

Lambert was officially charged with two counts of Second Degree Robbery, and two counts of Impersonating a Peace Officer, and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on no bond. Barone is being held on the same charges with a $160,000 bond.

CBS42 will release more information as it becomes available.