American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Birmingham after reports of smoke on board

By Published: Updated:
Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport (CBS42)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An airplane with American Airlines made an emergency landing in Birmingham after smoke was reported in the cabin, according to Toni Bast with the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

Ross Feinstein with American Airlines says American Eagle flight 5723 was leaving from Birmingham headed to Dallas when the pilot reported smoke in the cabin. The plane landed safely in Birmingham at 6:28 a.m. and fire units responded to the incident.

There were four crew members and 79 passengers on board, all of which have been shuttled back to the terminal.

The plane was in the air for 11 minutes before returning to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth Airport. There were no injuries reported.

A maintenance team is looking over the plane. It is set to depart again at 8:15 a.m.

