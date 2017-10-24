Birmingham Fire working fatal crash on I-459 N at Overton Road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a crash with a fatality on I-459 N at Overton Road.

All lanes of traffic are open; the crash is underneath the Overton Road overpass. One vehicle was involved, the driver was a man in his 70s. Officials believe he lost control and ran off the road. He never put on the brakes, Birmingham Fire Capt. Watson tells us, so they are investigating to see if something happened prior to the crash to cause it.

