DEA works to keep prescription drugs off the streets with Drug Take Back Day

(WIAT) — The federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is teaming up with local law enforcement for national Drug Take-Back Day. People all across the country will have the opportunity to turn in unwanted or unused prescription drugs.

Prescription drug abuse has become a vital public health and safety issue. The DEA hosts these Drug Take-Back Days to give residents a chance to keep these drugs off the streets.

Individuals can rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs by taking them to one of nearly 5,000 collections sites nationwide. People will be able to drop off pills or other solid forms of medications, but the DEA will not be able to accept liquid medications, needles, or sharps.

Last year, the public turned in 450 tons of prescription drugs. Overall, the Drug Take-Back Days have collected over 8.1 million pounds of prescription drugs.

Drug Take Back Day will be on Saturday, October 28th from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. We’ve listed local drop-off locations below for your convenience:

SHELBY COUNTY TASK FORCE

TARGET

250 SOUTH COLONIAL DRIVE

ALABASTER AL, 35007

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, ASAP

ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT

BLDG 206 AND 422

7 FRANKFORD AVEASAP

ANNISTON AL, 36201

POARCH CREEK TRIBAL POLICE DEPT

POARCH CREEK TRIBAL POLICE DEPT

6217 JACK SPRINGS ROAD

ATMORE AL, 36502

BESSEMER POLICE DEPARTMENT

BESSEMER PD EMERGENCY OPNS CTR

651 9TH AVENUE SOUTHWEST

BESSEMER AL, 35020

JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

2651 CENTER POINT ROAD

BIRMINGHAM AL, 35215

SHELBY COUNTY TASK FORCE

GREYSTONE YMCA

5414 HIGHWAY 280

BIRMINGHAM AL, 35242

HOOVER POLICE DEPARTMENT

HOOVER POLICE DEPARTMENT

100 MUNICIPAL DRIVE

BIRMINGHAM AL, 35216

ALABAMA BOARD OF PHARMACY

ALABAMA BOARD OF PHARMACY

111 VILLAGE STREET

BIRMINGHAM AL, 35242

VESTAVIA HILLS POLICE DEPARTMENT

VHPD EAST PRECINCT-CAHABA HEIGHTS

P. D. SUBSTATION

3241 CAHABA HEIGHTS RD.

CAHABA HEIGHTS AL, 35243

CALERA POLICE DEPARTMENT

OLIVER PARK

HIGHWAY 25

CALERA AL, 35040

WILCOX COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT

WILCOX COUNTY SHERIFFS DEPARTMENT

12 WATER STREET

CAMDEN AL, 36726

SHELBY COUNTY TASK FORCE

WINN DIXIE

150 CHELSEA CORNERS WAY

CHELSEA AL, 35043

CORDOVA POLICE DEPARTMENT

CORDOVA POLICE DEPARTMENT

154 MAIN STREET

CORDOVA AL, 35550

CULLMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

CULLMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

1910 BEECH AVENUE SE

CULLMAN AL, 35055

DEMOPOLIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

FRED PHARMACY

505 U.S. HIGHWAY 80

DEMOPOLIS AL, 36732

FULTONDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

FULTONDALE FIRE STATION #2

2600 WALKERS CHAPEL ROAD

FULTONDALE AL, 35068

ETOWAH COUNTY DRUG ENFORCEMENT UNIT

WALMART

340 E. MEIGHAN BLVD.

GADSDEN AL, 35903

GARDENDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

GARDENDALE POLICE DEPARTMENT

1309 DECATUR HIGHWAY

GARDENDALE AL, 35071

JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF MCCALLA

5977 EASTERN VALLEY ROAD

MC CALLA AL, 35111

MONROEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

WALMART SHOPPING CENTER

3371 SOUTH ALABAMA AVENUE

MONROEVILLE AL, 36460

MONROEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

MONROE DRUGS

360 SOUTH ALABAMA AVE

MONROEVILLE AL, 36460

MONROEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

MONROEVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

49 SOUTH MOUNT PLEASANT AVENUE

MONROEVILLE AL, 36460

WEST ALABAMA NARCOTICS TF

RITE AID

2300 MCFARLAND BLVD.

NORTHPORT AL, 35476

CALHOUN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

QUINTARD MALL

700 QUINTARD DRIVE

OXFORD AL, 36203

SHELBY COUNTY TASK FORCE

PELHAM POLICE DEPARTMENT

32 PHILIP DAVIS STREET

PELHAM AL, 35124

PLEASANT GROVE POLICE DEPARTMENT

PLEASANT GROVE POLICE DEPARTMENT

501 PARK ROAD

PLEASANT GROVE AL, 35127

SPRINGVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

WALMART SUPERCENTER

160 SPRINGVILLE STATION BLVD

SPRINGVILLE AL, 35146

SUMITON POLICE DEPARTMENT

SUMITON POLICE DEPARTMENT

416 STATE STREET

SUMITON AL, 35148

TRUSSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

TRUSSVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT COURT

131 MAIN STREET

TRUSSVILLE AL, 35173

WEST ALABAMA NARCOTICS TF

CVS

4260 UNIVERSITY BLVD

TUSCALOOSA AL, 35404

WEST ALABAMA NARCOTICS TF

WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET

4201 HARGROVE RD. E.

TUSCALOOSA AL, 35405

WEST ALABAMA NARCOTICS TF

KMART

635 SKYLAND BLVD

TUSCALOOSA AL, 35405

VESTAVIA HILLS POLICE DEPARTMENT

VESTAVIA HILLS POLICE DEPARTMENT

1032 MONTGOMERY HIGHWAY

VESTAVIA HILLS AL, 35216

For more information on the dangers of drugs, visit any of the DEA’s interactive website below:

www.JustThinkTwice.com

www.GetSmartAboutDrugs.com

www.dea.gov