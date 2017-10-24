Family of missing mother offers $50,000 reward for her discovery

CULLMAN COUNTY, ALA. (WIAT) — A Cullman County family is trying to find a missing relative who has not been seen since 2016. The family of Jordan Wilson is now announcing a big reward in hopes of finding the missing mother of two.

Wilson’s aunt, Dawn Shoults, announced a $50,000 reward on Monday leading to the discovery of Jordan Wilson within the next 30 days.

Shoults made the announcement during a candlelight vigil where families of missing people in central Alabama gathered to bring more attention to unsolved cases.

According to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson was last seen on May 15, 2016, near the Bug Tussle area in Bremen. Wilson’s car was later found about seven miles away from where she was last seen.

“When something happens, everybody comes around you. And then a week or two later they’re all gone, but we’re not,” Shoults said. “We still live this nightmare every day and it’s tough, but we will never give up.”

Shoults credits the CUE Center, which has been traveling the country highlighting missing person cases, and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for not giving up on her loved one’s case and continuing to provide resources.