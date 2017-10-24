Hoover alum seriously injured playing football at Harvard is out of the ICU

(WIAT) — Hoover High School alum Ben Abercrombie is out of the ICU, his family posted to a website set up to share updates on his recovery from being seriously injured while playing football at Harvard.

Abercrombie sustained a serious injury to his neck during a Sept. 16 game against Rhode Island–his first time to play football in college.

Since then, the Hoover community has rallied around him, hosting fundraisers to help pay for his medical treatment.

“Ben’s lung congestion has been under control for several days now so the doctors felt comfortable to move him out of ICU to a room,” the update, posted Monday, reads. “Ben is excited to now have a room to host visitors and also to begin a normal rehab schedule. Today Ben was able to motor outside for a few minutes and practice his driving skills in the gym.”

The update says Ben has been able to visit with some of his high school coaches over the past two weekends.

“We believe the healing process has begun for Ben and ask everyone to continue to keep Ben in your prayers as he continues down the path God has prepared for him,” the update said in closing.

You can follow Ben’s healing process at his CaringBridge page, here.