Hoover man arrested again, accused in second road rage incident involving handgun

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old Hoover man is facing additional charges after news broke yesterday of his arrest in a reported road rage incident involving a handgun.

23-year-old Amol Kaushal is now facing another menacing charge related to an Aug. 30 incident involving a female victim.

Hoover Police Capt. Gregg Rector says Kaushal was arrested Tuesday morning at his home in the 2800 block of Ashby Lane in Hoover and transported to the Hoover City Jail. He was previously arrested and charged with menacing in relation to an Oct. 12 incident where he allegedly pulled out a gun and waved it at a woman on John Hawkins Parkway.

Rector says Kaushal is accused of tailgating a woman on Ross Bridge Parkway, passing her in a no passing zone while making an obscene gesture and pointing a gun at her on August 30 around 6 p.m.

Kaushal bonded out of jail the same day he was arrested for the first menacing charge; his bond for the second charge is also set at $1,000.

Anyone with additional information about this case or similar crimes is encouraged to call Sergeant Clint Blackmon at 205-444-7582.

Kashual lists his employment on his Facebook profile as McAdory High School; the Jefferson County Board of Education tells CBS 42 they cannot comment to confirm or deny whether he is or was an employee because of the ongoing investigation.