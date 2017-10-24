Loveman Village to become ‘Villas at Titusville’ in new public housing community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The oldest public housing development in Birmingham is currently being torn down.

Loveman Village’s demolition will make way for a new public housing community with a goal of self-sufficiency.

There were originally 500 units in that public housing community, but what will soon be known as The Villas at Titusville, will have only 164 units. The Housing Authority is hoping that the new design will give residents a better quality of life and help reduce crime.

Neighborhood President John Harris says Loveman Village just isn’t what it used to be.

“Well it will always be Loveman Village in my heart because this is where I grew up at,” Harris said. “I, for years, we have been wanting this to happen.”

That housing community, which has stood since 1951, is now being gutted and cleaned out for a new and more self-sufficient public housing community

“Smaller in scope in terms of less units,” said Michael Lundy, Director of the Birmingham Housing Authority. “So, if you can imagine not having 4 or 500 units and you’ve got 164 units then you’ve got a lot more green space you’ve got a lot more space for recreation.”

Lundy explained to CBS42 how he believes the design of the new community shows the efforts to engage the community, improve quality of life and cut crime.

“You’ll have a main boulevard street coming down the corridor of the site, and many of the units are going to look onto the street where the parking is,” Lundy said. “So you will have more eyes on the street and so that’s going to increase improved safety as well.”

In addition to the new design, Harris told CBS42 that new residents must have a job and a relatively clean criminal record when they apply.

“I’m looking forward to seeing a whole new neighborhood,” Harris said. “You know one of the things that we really felt is that if we change here then this whole neighborhood is going to be uplifting.”

The Housing Authority told CBS42 that phase one of the construction includes 100 units that will be done by late next year, and phase two, which includes the other 64 units, will be done by 2019.