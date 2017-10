ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A missing Etowah County man has been found dead inside his vehicle, the coroner tells CBS 42.

The Etowah County coroner confirms that 26-year-old Nicholas Alexander Messier was found inside his vehicle that crashed off a 14-foot drop off in Gadsden and overturned, landing upside down.

He had been missing since Friday, Oct. 20 2017.