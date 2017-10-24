Several roads in downtown Birmingham closed Tuesday afternoon for filming of movie ‘Bigger’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several roads in downtown Birmingham are closed Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. while crews film on location for the movie ‘Bigger.’

The film will star Tyler Hoechlin and Calum von Moger, and is directed by George Gallo.

The movie is about the real-life story of the pioneers of the fitness movement Joe and Ben Weider.

The affected roads in Birmingham are: 19th St between 2nd & 4th and 3rd Ave N from 18th St N.

Julianne Hough posted to Instagram on Saturday she was headed to Alabama to start filming for her role as Betty Weider, according to deadline.com.

“I’m so excited to join this incredible project and to have the opportunity to tell the Weider’s story, and of course I can’t wait to explore Alabama!” Hough wrote. “If you’ve been to Birmingham drop me a comment and give me all your recommendations for food to eat and sights to see.”

