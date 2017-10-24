Spain Park HS senior highlights dangers of drinking and driving with ‘Every 15 Minutes’ film

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) -– Every 15 minutes, someone dies from an alcohol-related vehicle collision. Many of those times, it’s one of our children driving.

One high school senior wants to change that.

Kathryn King from Spain Park High School led the charge in making her classmates more aware of the dangers of drunk driving. She had an idea for a film inspired by the statistic and presented it to school leaders.

In the end, a group of 40 people came together to create “Every 15 Minutes” – a program and video demonstrating the deadly threat of drinking and driving.

Administrators, students, faculty, and parents all participated in the filming earlier this month. Kathryn decided to play the role of the person who dies in the clip.

Kathryn says the issue is dear to her heart because she’s lost a family member in an alcohol-related vehicle collision. She says she doesn’t want others to make a decision that could have a painful impact.

Watch the full video below: