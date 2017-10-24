Spain Park student fighting for gender equality in football game attire

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A high school student in Alabama says the rules are different for males and females when it comes to showing school spirit at the team’s football game.

While male students often paint a jersey or school symbols over their bare chests, Macie Joines argues female student should be able to wear a sports bra and also wear the paint to show school pride.

“The equivalent to a male in a shirt would be a female in a sports bra in my opinion,” said Macie Joines

Joines told CBS 42 that it is mostly male students who participate in “painting up”, but said girls have been allowed in the past. She shared a 2013 yearbook photo that appeared to show females wearing the paint.

“I just want to be treated equally and support my team with the same amount of school spirit that those guys are allowed to,” said Joines.

According to Joines, she and some girls planned to paint for a game this year. She said they were met with resistance by other male classmates.

While that deterred some of her classmates, Joines decided to paint up anyway. She wore a sports bra and said there were no problems at the game, other than some odd look.

Once school resumed, Joines and some friends went to administrators to see what was allowed.

“We tried to explain to them that we just wanted permission to paint up like the guys in a sports bra for the football game and they said, of course, we want you to feel included, but in a t-shirt,” said Joines.

Joines said school leaders told her they didn’t want her to face “repercussions.” Her mother loves the school and faculty and gets the concerns, but stands behind her daughter.

The senior has received several accolades for her academic performance and is involved in multiple clubs.

“We hopefully are raising them to have a voice, just because you don’t agree doesn’t mean there’s a right and wrong, it just means that you have a different opinion,” said Kandi Joines, her mother.

At a later game this year, Joines wore a “crop top” without any paint and without any issues.

“I was covered the exact same amount as if I were to be painted up, that was allowed,” said Joines.

Joines wanted to spark change and after a grassroots effort at school, her mom encouraged her to start an online petition to reach more people. So far more than 700 people have signed.

“I think that this has shown me that I’m not too young to be able to have my voice heard and my opinions out there and fight for what I believe in,” said Joines.

CBS 42 reached out to Hoover City Schools. A spokesperson issued the following statement:

“An initial decision was made regarding this student situation, a request has been made to review that decision, and we are in the process of doing so.”

Joines said she and some friends hope to be able to paint up in pink for breast cancer awareness before this week’s game pending a decision from school leaders. She’s also started a petition, which you can sign HERE.