St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide after man found dead, stabbed multiple times

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Sheriff Terry Surles tells CBS 42 they are investigating a homicide of a 56-year-old man.

The St. Clair County coroner says 56-year-old Billy Saffold was found dead near Cook Springs Cutoff Road. Saffold was stabbed several times, but the coroner says that may not be the cause of death because there were also other injuries.

Saffold’s body has been sent to Huntsville for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sheriff Surles is expected to send out a press release with more information soon; this story will be updated.

