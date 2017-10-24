Tuscaloosa teen charged with attempted murder after shot during alleged robbery attempt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police have taken a 19-year-old into custody in connection with an attempted murder, according to a release from the department.

Police received a request to assist the county sheriff’s office on a shooting on Saturday. Investigators arrived at the scene on the 6300 block of Pearson Circle and found that Kendarius Spencer had suffered a single gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Spencer was transported to DCH for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. He reportedly told police that he was riding through the area when he heard gunshots and was struck in the shoulder. Investigators made contact with a 31-year-old male victim, who stated that he was sitting in his vehicle when Spencer approached the driver’s side and began shooting.

The victim told police that he may have returned fire, but did not remember shooting back at Spencer, and he was not struck by a bullet but did suffer a laceration in his left hand, according to the release.

Investigators reportedly spoke with witnesses who corroborated the victim’s statement. Spencer has been charged with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle. Spencer is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $75,000 bond.