UA police investigating hate crime after student’s dorm room targeted with swastika, racial slur

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama police are investigating after a swastika and a racial slur were left on the door of a black student’s dorm room.

The University of Alabama student Ross Taylor spoke to CBS 42; he says he is the victim of a hate crime, and found the phrase “N****** blow” and a swastika left on his door over the weekend.

He filed a report with campus police, reached out to his pastor for counseling on what to do about the incident, and set to cleaning the slur and symbol off the door to his dorm room in Paty Hall.

More: Taylor filed a police report with UAPD officers. He's shocked and scared this happened. He's still cleaning it off his door pic.twitter.com/x2bHzjF5bq — Tim Reid (@reidreporterguy) October 24, 2017

The University of Alabama released the following statement to CBS 42:

The University of Alabama police department was notified Saturday morning about racist graffiti written on a student’s door in a campus residence hall. UAPD has an active investigation into the incident and will do all it can to identify any suspects.

To be clear: there is no place at UA for racism or bigoted behavior. It is reprehensible and unacceptable. We have reached out to the student and taken steps to ensure his personal safety and sense of belonging to campus. It is disappointing there is someone among us whose behavior does not reflect the University’s core values and violates our Capstone Creed.

Anyone with any information about this intolerable act should report it to UAPD at 205-348-5454.

