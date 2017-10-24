Valerie Abbott voted in as Birmingham City Council president after new councilors sworn in Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three new Birmingham City Councilors were sworn in Tuesday morning at Birmingham City Hall, and got to work shortly after, voting in their new council president and pro-tem.

Hunter Williams was sworn in as the councilor for District 2, formerly served by Kim Rafferty. Former Birmingham City Council president Jonathan Austin lost his District 5 seat to Darrell O’Quinn. Former State Rep John Hilliard was sworn in for the District 9 seat, vacated by Marcus Lundy who did not run for re-election.

After their swearing in, councilor Valerie Abbott was elected council president, and Jay Roberson was elected council president pro-tem.