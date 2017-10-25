Brother of Vegas shooter suspected of child porn possession

CHRISTOPHER WEBER and MICHAEL BALSAMO Published: Updated:
Metro Police officers block Las Vegas Boulevard South at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Friday, Jan. 22, 2016 in Las Vegas. According to the Las Vegas Sun, Capt. Matt McCarthy said officers responded to reports of a man walking in and out of Strip traffic waving a gun and pointing it at passers-by. Arriving officers approached the suspect, who did not obey their commands, McCarthy said. Officers fired on the man, who was not hit. (Mikayla Whitmore /Las Vegas Sun via AP) LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL OUT; MANDATORY CREDIT

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography, authorities said Wednesday.

The arrest of Bruce Paddock was confirmed by a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Bruce Paddock is not considered a suspect in the Las Vegas shooting. The child porn case predated the Oct. 1 shooting, the official said. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were wounded Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower. Stephen Paddock was found dead.

Another brother, Eric Paddock, spoke to media following the shooting but Bruce Paddock did not.

___

Balsamo reported from New York.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s