Charleston Wells found guilty on reckless endangerment charge

(WIAT) — Charleston Wells has been convicted on a charge of misdemeanor reckless endangerment, according to his attorney Mike Blalock.

In May, Wells was found not guilty on a murder charge in connection with the death of Mike Gilotti, a military veteran and father from Hoover.

Blalock told CBS42 News that he and Wells sought a reckless endangerment charge from the beginning of the case as they admitted his client was on the scene of the crime from the start of the proceedings.

The attorney also told CBS42 News that he asked to have Wells’ bond reduced, as he did not believe his $500,000 bond was fitting for a misdemeanor crime. Wells is set to return to court for sentencing on Jan. 11, 2018.

CBS42 will bring you more information as it becomes available.