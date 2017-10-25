Fisher-Price recalls 63,000 infant motion seats because of fire hazard

(WIAT) — Fisher-Price is recalling Soothing Motion infant seats sold at BuyBuyBaby, Toys R Us, Walmart, Amazon and other nationwide retailer due to a fire hazard from the motor housing.

This recall involves Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. They were sold from Nov. 2015 through Oct. 2017. The seat bounces, sways, or bounces and sways together. The seat also vibrates, plays 10 songs and nature sounds, and has an overhead mobile. The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.

Consumers should stop using the recalled seats immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.service.mattel.com and click on Recalls & Safety Alerts for more information.

The company received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire within the motor housing. No injuries have been reported.

