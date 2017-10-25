WATCH: Highland Lakes Women’s Club hosts fall festival for a good cause

The Highland Lakes Women’s club worked with the developer Eddlemen Properties to put on a community fall festival celebrating Halloween with family friendly activities that included some old fashioned fun and games.

The event was for the kids but it benefited a worthy cause.

One family, Emma and her two kids Aman and Illyah came decked out as the Incredibles. They enjoyed how the Women’s Club turned Grove Park into a spooky good time. That’s how Aman expressed himself, “I had fun, I heard the music and pretty much just wanted to dance…that shake it off was really his favorite song and we were like yayyyy!”

The festival featured popcorn and cotton candy, a train ride that kids around the park, and a carnival ride that provided plenty of fun, as the parents watched kids drop from the high above.

Youngsters got to feed animals at a petting zoo and even a couple of jack O’lanterns made an appearance.

Teresa Pfefferkorn is the Highland Lakes Women’s Club President.

“We’re really a close knit community so by doing this fall festival, it just lets everyone come out and we get to socialize, we get to see people we don’t see everyday and of course it’s all about the kids,” she explained.

The Kids’ costume contest really screamed Halloween at this event. Pets got into the act too and so did the big kids.

“My grandkids won’t have anything to do with me right now, they are scared they don’t know it’s nana,” Nancy Smith with the Women’s Club said.

During the festival, the Highland Lakes Women’s Club sold tickets for a community holiday home tour. All proceeds from the tour go to the Hand in Paw organization. Hand in Paw provides therapeutic animal interaction for people of all ages