Homicide victim’s grandmother: “It tore us apart”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Justin Watford was shot to death on October 8th, 2015, and the shooter was never arrested. Two years later, his family is still struggling with the loss.

“It tore us apart, it left a hole in our hearts,” said Watford’s grandmother Betty Yarbrough.

Watford was a son, a grandson, a brother and a nephew to the family he left behind. At 22 years old, he was the youngest of his cousins.

“He always had a bright smile on his face and he had boundless love for his family. He was very protective of his mother and his sisters,” said Yarbrough.

But he was having money problems. He had lost a job because he didn’t have transportation, so his grandmother had told him she would help him buy a car if he could save some money. That was the last time they spoke.

“He posted on Facebook maybe a couple of days before that his grandmother was going to help him buy a car and later — maybe four or five days later — he was murdered. So instead of me having to purchase a car for my grandson, I ended up purchasing a casket,” said Yarbrough.

“He came by the house and said they were going to get something to eat. But he never did make it back,” said his mother, Lasonya Watford.

Police say witnesses told them Justin Watford was sitting in a car outside Good Friends Restaurant on Dennison Avenue when he and the two other men in the car with him were shot.

Detective Rodney Rogers with the Birmingham Police Department who originally investigated the case provided surveillance video of the incident exclusively to CBS 42.

Rogers said they need to talk with anyone who has spoken to the two people seen in the video, and he’s asking them — if they see this story — to come in and give their side of the story.

By the time officers arrived, witnesses said the victims had driven themselves to the hospital. That’s where Watford died.

“He just wanted friends, that’s all,” said Lasonya Watford. “He just wanted friends. And, like I said, the wrong people came into my son’s life.”

Anyone with information that can help this family find answers should contact the Birmingham Police Department or call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.