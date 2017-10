Magic City Classic continues to grow

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The 76th Magic City Classic kicks off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field. Over the last few years, t’s grown from a weekend event to a celebration that lasts a full week.

Leaders say it generates an economic impact of more $22-million. Alabama State and Alabama A&M each make more than $600,000 from the game.

Schedule of events:

Classic Kickoff – Thursday, 7 p.m. at Bill Harris arena

Parade – Saturday, 8 a.m. in downtown Birmingham

Pre-game Tailgate Party – Saturday, 10 a.m. Legion Field parking lot, west side

Magic City Classic – Saturday, 2:30 at Legion Field, Alabama A&M vs. Alabama State