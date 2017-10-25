Police: 2 dead, 7 hurt, after shootings at Alabama nightclub

LANETT, Ala. (AP) — Police say two shootings at an eastern Alabama nightclub have left two people dead and seven others injured.

Lanett police Chief Angie Spates tells news outlets that a man was killed when someone fired shots at Club Addiction early Sunday. Michael Woody, who leases the building to the club’s owners, tells the Opelika-Auburn News that a gunman had tried to storm into the club.

A short while later, a woman was fatally shot while she was inside her car near the club. The victims’ names were not immediately released.

Seven people were hospitalized following the shootings. They have all since been released.

Police are trying to determine if there was more than one shooter.

Woody says about 300 people were at the club during the incident.