Police arrest second suspect in Cordova grave marker vandalism case

CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police in Cordova have made a second arrest in the cemetery vandalism case.

James Harris was taken into custody on Wednesday night, a day after Joshua Hicks was taken into custody for the same crime.

Harris is charged with criminal mischief and desecration of a gravesite.

More than 70 grave markers were knocked over or smashed at Mt. Carmel Church last week, several of which were over 100 years old.

A monument company is offering to replace all the markers for free.