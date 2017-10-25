SPLC files suit against City of Gardendale, judge and private probation monitoring company

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southern Poverty Law Center this week filed a lawsuit and an ethics complaint against a municipal judge, the City of Gardendale, and a privately-owned company called Professional Probation Services, Inc.

A release from the center alleges:

“Gardendale Municipal Court Judge Kenneth Gomany and the city of Gardendale require anyone who cannot afford to pay their full fines and court fees for traffic and misdemeanor offenses to illegally be placed on supervised probation with the company, named Professional Probation Services, Inc. (PPS), the federal complaint states. The complaint further alleges that PPS, acting as a probation supervisor, owes a duty of neutrality and objectivity to those it supervises, but instead makes every decision to maximize profits, including the monthly fee it charges to defendants under its supervision.”

The lawsuit was filed Monday by” two individuals who have struggled to pay and suffered under this private probation system,” the SPLC said in a press release.

CBS 42 reached out to the City of Gardendale; city attorney J. Ken Thompson declined to comment on the lawsuit at this time.