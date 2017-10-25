Tennessee man arrested after allegedly assaulting Tuscaloosa Police captain

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tennessee man is out on bond after allegedly assaulting a police officer while intoxicated on Saturday night, according to court documents.

Alexander August Anton, 23, reportedly used the door to a vehicle to strike Captain David Clark in his right side at least three times before allegedly punching him in the face, neck, and torso around 6:20 p.m.

Police state that Anton was intoxicated during the incident, and continued to resist arrest by kicking, pushing, and striking after being tased by a responding officer to the scene of the assault.

According to court records, Clark had pain from the assault in his left jaw, right elbow, and shoulder, along with swelling on the left side of his face for over a day after the incident.

Anton was booked on a 2nd Degree Assault Charge and paid his $15,000 bond.